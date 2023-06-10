Real Madrid sign Rayo full-back Garcia

MADRID: Real Madrid have re-signed former youth-team player Fran Garcia on a four-year deal from Rayo Vallecano, the La Liga giants announced on Friday. The 23-year-old left-back initially went on loan for a season at Rayo before joining permanently in 2021.It is Madrid´s second major signing of the summer after agreeing a 103-million-euro ($110 million) deal for Borussia Dortmund teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham. Carlo Ancelotti´s men lost their La Liga title to Barcelona this season and failed in their defence of the Champions League, losing to Manchester City in the semi-finals.
