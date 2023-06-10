US announces $2.1 bn arms package for Ukraine

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday announced a $2.1-billion military aid package for Ukraine, just as Kyiv appeared to be opening its long-awaited counter-offensive aimed at driving Russia from the country.The package included missiles for Patriot air defence systems, artillery rounds, drones and laser-guided rocket system munitions. The new arms, illustrate “the continued commitment to both Ukraine´s critical near-term capabilities as well as the enduring capacity of Ukraine´s Armed Forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the long term,” the Pentagon said in a statement.