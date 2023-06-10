Fixing PIA

Once PIA was considered to be the best airline in the world. Now, due to political interference, the national airline has ballooned into an inefficient, overstaffed white elephant that is costing the taxpayer dearly.The airline is in urgent need of right-sizing, which will be an enormous task, but one that is necessary to restore the institution to its former glory.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
