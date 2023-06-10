Recently, my wife wanted to invest some money with National Savings, by purchasing a short term certificate with a one year maturity. However, CDNS Islamabad told me that she would have to physically visit Islamabad in order to invest this money. Since we live and work abroad, the travel costs would significantly reduce the value of the investment.This requirement of having expats come in person to Pakistan in order to invest in the country is tantamount to telling expats to keep their money where it is, discouraging them from investing in their home country. Compare our self-damaging policy to India’s, where non-residents are given higher rates on their investment.

Muhammad J

Manama

Bahrain