Child labour is a significant social issue that violates the rights of children and has long-term negative effects on their life. Children are engaged in dangerous occupations which expose them to physical hazards, toxic substances and long working hours, often for little or no pay and in abusive and coercive conditions.Child labour is driven by various factors, including poverty, lack of access to quality education, inadequate labour laws and enforcement, social norms and demand for cheap labour. It is prevalent in many developing countries, although it can also be found in some developed nations. It is important for societies to recognize that children have the right to a safe and nurturing environment, access to education and protection from exploitation. Efforts to eradicate child labour require a comprehensive approach that addresses its underlying causes and ensures the well-being of every child.
Ayesha Zahid
Lahore
Once PIA was considered to be the best airline in the world. Now, due to political interference, the national airline...
In August 2022, unprecedented rainfall and glacial melt in the Himalayas led to the worst floods in our history. A...
Recently, my wife wanted to invest some money with National Savings, by purchasing a short term certificate with a one...
Unfortunately, Lahore has been declared the world’s most polluted city. Rapid industrialization, vehicular...
While the use of cryptocurrency is still relatively new in the country, it has gained a lot of interest among the...
In my opinion, unemployment in Pakistan remains a pressing issue that demands urgent attention. The country’s high...