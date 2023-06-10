Child labour is a significant social issue that violates the rights of children and has long-term negative effects on their life. Children are engaged in dangerous occupations which expose them to physical hazards, toxic substances and long working hours, often for little or no pay and in abusive and coercive conditions.Child labour is driven by various factors, including poverty, lack of access to quality education, inadequate labour laws and enforcement, social norms and demand for cheap labour. It is prevalent in many developing countries, although it can also be found in some developed nations. It is important for societies to recognize that children have the right to a safe and nurturing environment, access to education and protection from exploitation. Efforts to eradicate child labour require a comprehensive approach that addresses its underlying causes and ensures the well-being of every child.

Ayesha Zahid

Lahore