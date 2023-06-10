Major chunk of FBR revenue to come from income tax

ISLAMABAD: The FBR has imposed additional taxes of Rs223 billion in the budget for 2023-24 and the major chunk of revenue collection will be obtained through Income Tax.
The increase in Income Tax will help net an additional collection of Rs185 billion but incentives will have an impact of Rs10 billion. So the net addition in Income Tax will fetch Rs175 billion in the next fiscal year 2023-24.
In Sales Tax, the FBR proposed additional measures of Rs22 billion and there is no cost of tax relief. In customs duty, the FBR proposed taxation measures of Rs12 billion but provided more relief to the tune of Rs13 billion, so net addition will be negative Rs1 billion. In case of FED, the FBR has taken additional revenue measures of Rs4 billion with no tax incentive revenue impact. The net addition in all the four taxes will fetch Rs200 billion in the national kitty in the next budget for 2023-24.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Friday said the PTI Chairman Imran Khan would be interrogated...
NEW DELHI: Miss World 2023 beauty pageant is coming to India, which will host the 71st edition of Miss World. To...
LAHORE: The Punjab Management Service Association decided Friday to protest against ‘hostile attitude’ of powerful...
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed consistent engagement with Pakistan as blanket ban on...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the federal government had...
WASHINGTON: Federal prosecutors unsealed a wide-ranging indictment of Donald Trump on Friday, accusing the former US...