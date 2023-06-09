Korang Bridge to be opened for traffic next week

Islamabad: The construction work on Korang Bridge has been completed and it would beopened for the traffic next week. According to the details, the contractor has placed joints of the bridge and the curing period would take some days after which it would be opened for the motorists.The official record showed that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) decided in September 2019 to construct Korang Bridge under Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor from its own resources.
A bid evaluation committee constituted under the CDA's Director General Works monitored the bidding process for this project. Other members of the committee included director contracts, director roads (South), director structure, project director Islamabad highway, deputy director roads and a representatives of the consultant. Later, the federal government also made commitment to finance Korang Bridge project from Public Sector Development Programme 2020-21. The Planning Commission also directed to carry out construction work in two phases.
Islamabad:Riphah International University and National Incubation Center Islamabad signed a Memorandum of...
Islamabad:The failure to pay fair share of taxes not only deprives the national exchequer of vital revenue but also...
Rawalpindi:Annual function of Peace Students Council was organised in Arid Agriculture University, says a press...
Islamabad:The Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services has been ranked in the top institutes in Parliamentary...
Rawalpindi:The local traders have rejected the government decision to close-down business by 8 p.m. will paralyse...
Islamabad:Chief Executive Officer of the National Information Technology Board , Baber Majid Bhatti Wednesday said...