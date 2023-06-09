Korang Bridge to be opened for traffic next week

Islamabad: The construction work on Korang Bridge has been completed and it would beopened for the traffic next week. According to the details, the contractor has placed joints of the bridge and the curing period would take some days after which it would be opened for the motorists.The official record showed that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) decided in September 2019 to construct Korang Bridge under Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor from its own resources.

A bid evaluation committee constituted under the CDA's Director General Works monitored the bidding process for this project. Other members of the committee included director contracts, director roads (South), director structure, project director Islamabad highway, deputy director roads and a representatives of the consultant. Later, the federal government also made commitment to finance Korang Bridge project from Public Sector Development Programme 2020-21. The Planning Commission also directed to carry out construction work in two phases.