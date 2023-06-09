PSJF restored

LAHORE:Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation (PSJF) on Thursday has been restored to protect the rights of sports journalists and to raise their voice at every forum. Senior sports journalists M Iqbal Harper (INI, Weekly Tasawwar), M Babar (Nawa-i-Waqt Digital) and Abdul Qayyum (Daily Ausaf) have been appointed as president, secretary and finance secretary respectively for a four-year term from 2023 to 2026.
Newly-appointed President Iqbal Harper said that the officials and bodies for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan will be announced in phases during the next few weeks. The country-wide membership campaign of PSJF will start from June 15, he added.
