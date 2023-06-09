Over 25,000 patients given free treatment in LGH

LAHORE:More than 25,000 patients came to the emergency department of the General Hospital Lahore during the last eight days, who were provided free treatment facilities without a prescription fee under the policy of the Punjab government. Focal person Dr Laila Shafiq told this to the PGMI principal in a briefing about the weekly performance of emergency. Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar praised the doctors, nurses and other staff for providing the best treatment facilities to a large number of patients and their service to humanity.
