Country’s stability linked to peace, harmony

LAHORE:Scholars of different schools of thought stressed the need for respecting the honour of the holy scriptures, prophets and symbols representing all the religions and those of Pakistani nationality to promote peace and harmony in the society.

They were addressing a seminar titled ‘Respect for Humanity, Religious Harmony, Tolerance, Eliminating Violence and Promotion of Paigham-e-Pakistan’ organised by Majlis Ulema Pakistan which was chaired by its president and chief Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid and Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Dr Abdul Khabeer Azad and participated by eminent scholars of all schools of thought.

Dr Abdul Khabeer Azad said Islam is the religion of peace and security which teaches peace, brotherhood, love, respect for all religions and humanity, and abhorring violence and injustice in every form. He said the last Prophet (PBUH) was sent by Allah as a blessing to entire mankind. He said protection of the honour of the Holy Qur’an and the Prophet (PBUH) is the prime duty of every Muslim as part of our faith, while loving our country is also a part of faith since it was created for enforcement of Islamic system. He said as true Muslims and Pakistanis, we will not allow carrying out any foreign agenda in the country.

He said Pakistan has been an abode of peace, brotherhood, love and religious harmony, adding that at present countering conspiracies against harmony is the need of the hour. He said Islam teaches protection of the rights of minorities which is also guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan. Similarly, nobody can be allowed to violate the law under the guise of blasphemy. He expressed concern over some recent incidents displaying extremism and the attempt to violate the law, terming the trend condemnable. He said punishing the violators of the law, including the blasphemers is responsibility of the state. Other speakers said that Paigham-e-Pakistan is the great narrative to promote peace and stability in the country by guaranteeing respect for humanity and religious harmony.

They said Paigham-e-Pakistan has become the voice of every house for eliminating violence, terrorism and extremism, and held that honour of Pakistan Army is the pride and red line. They paid tributes to the sacrifices of the armed forces. Notable scholars who addressed the seminar included Mufti Mubasher, Kazim Naqvi, Sajjad Hussain, Syed Naubahar, Qazi Abdul Ghaffar, Arshad Abidi, Naeem Badshah, Pir Syed Ashiq Hussain, Maulana Shakilur Rehman, Abdul Sattar Niazi, Pir Waliullah Bukhari, Ihsanullah Tabassum, Mufti Fateh Muhammad, Mufti Shafiq Awan, Pir Ali Raza, Pir Syed Alamdar Hussain, Abdul Rahman, Ubaidullah, Anisur Rahman, Osama Ajmal, Qari Akram, Osama Shaukat, Bilal Ahmad, Sahibzada Abdul Basir Azad and Prof Zafarullah.