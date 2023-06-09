Four uplift schemes approved for price variation adjustment

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday chaired a meeting and reviewed price variations of already ongoing development schemes presented before the divisional development working committee.
Commissioner said that four schemes were reviewed for price variation adjustment and approval was given. The scheme of Iqbal Town road sector was presented for price variation was also approved. The other three road sector schemes for price variation were of Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib. He said that the schemes presented in the working committee have been completed. Director Development Javed Rashid Chauhan, Deputy Director Hafiz Iqbal along with all deputy directors development of the division participated in the meeting.
Arfa Karim’s parents meet Commissioner
Parents of Pakistan’s Pride IT expert late Arfa Karim met with Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa. Commissioner warmly welcomed them. Arfa Karim Foundation programme in-charge Ms Tabinda was also there.
Commissioner said that Arfa Karim, a bright star of the IT world, had made the name of Pakistan bright in the whole world. Various IT courses running on the platform of Karim Foundation would be promoted. The joint working group of Arfa Karim Foundation and PITB would promote the foundation’s initiatives in IT. Her father Amjad Karim Randhawa also presented a book written on the life of Arfa Karim to the Commissioner.
