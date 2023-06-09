‘Terrorist’ named in CTD’s Red Book arrested

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a terrorist named in their Red Book. According to the CTD’s Chaudhry Safdar, the wanted terrorist, namely Ahmed Ali, alias TT, whose name is included on page No. 74 of the ninth edition of the Red Book, was arrested from Business Recorder Road in Karachi.The alleged terrorist belongs to the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi sectarian outfit, and used to collect donations for his organisation. Safdar said that during the interrogation, Ahmed Ali said he collected donations from various mosques and other places, then gave them to his banned group, which used these donations for terrorism. The CTD officer claimed that the arrested man admitted to martyring police constable Ghulam Muhammad, Sajjad Hussain Kazmi, Asif Karbalai and Nayyar Abbas in 2012. Ahmed Ali also allegedly killed four people in an attack on a rally at Numaish Chowrangi in 2011, while he was also said to be involved in several cases of riots in the city.