PM gives go-ahead to 22 sports projects costing Rs5b

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan sports infrastructure development received a shot in the arm as Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has given a go-ahead to establish 22 mega projects with estimated cost of Rs5 billion.These proposed projects are expected to be completed during next three years. This budget is additional to Rs2 billion annual development budget which is expected to be announced today (Friday). The special budget under the head of ‘Prime Minister’s Initiative for the Promotion of Sports’ will see nine projects for Sindh, four for Punjab, three each for provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two for Gilgit-Baltistan and one for AJK.

Punjab cities including Multan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Toba Tek Singh will be having Rs200 million project each, while Rajanpur multi sports complex will cost Rs260 million. In Sindh, Tando Mohammad Khan and Matiari complexes will cost Rs260 million while construction of Tin Pin and Allied facilities in Karachi will be constructed at the cost of Rs150 million. All other projects of sports complexes and gymnasium at Kashmore, Larkana, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Mirpur Khas and Kamber Shahdadkot will cost Rs200 million each.

Construction of Sports Complex in Dera Bugti and Lasbela will also be completed in three years with a cost of Rs260 million each while Dera Murad Jamali project will be completed with a cost of Rs150 million.The proposal to construct Multipurpose Gymnasium Hall in Rawalakot (AJK) is also on the cards at the cost of Rs200 million while Skardu and Gilgit City Multipurpose Gymnasium Halls will cost the Central Government Rs 200 million each.

“The proposed 22 mega projects are the biggest ever for the development of sports in the country. The PM wants to spread sports facilities in every nook and corner of the country. That is why all the units have been included in the mega project first of its kind in the country. These projects will be additional from the one already come under the Sports Development Budget which will be around Rs2 billion,” one of the officials said.

“If approved, almost 22 major cities of the country will have modern multipurpose sports complexes in a three-year time. It would be a major breakthrough in sports infrastructure development,” the official said. ‘The News’ has already splashed the story on the expected Rs2 billion (Rs1.9 plus Rs100 million) Development budget for the coming financial year (2023-24) and around Rs1.5 billion for the PSB non-development budget.