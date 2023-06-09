Lebanon recalls France envoy after rape accusation: ministry

BEIRUT: Lebanon´s foreign ministry said on Thursday it was recalling its ambassador to France, Rami Adwan, after an investigation was opened into allegations of rape and intentional violence by the envoy. Adwan is being investigated in France following complaints by two former embassy employees.

Recalling the diplomat to Lebanon, however, could put him beyond the grasp of the French authorities, as Lebanon does not extradite its nationals. “Following the circumstances surrounding the case of the Lebanese ambassador to France... it has been decided to recall ambassador Rami Adwan,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. The envoy has rejected the allegations.