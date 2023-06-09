Perma-drought

The shortage of water in Pakistan is having a significant impact on the lives of millions of people, particularly in rural areas. Farmers are finding it increasingly difficult to irrigate their crops, which is leading to lower agricultural yields and food shortages.

Moreover, the lack of clean drinking water is causing a rise in waterborne diseases, particularly among children. I urge the government to take action and support efforts to address the water crisis in Pakistan.

Haniya Shahid

Karachi