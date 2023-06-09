 
Crimes against children

June 09, 2023

The alarming increase in the abduction and exploitation of innocent children demands immediate attention. This heinous crime not only snatches away their childhood but also perpetuates a vicious cycle of abuse and vulnerability.

It is crucial for authorities to prioritize the fight against child trafficking and enforce stringent measures to protect our nation’s future.

Zohra Fatima

Lahore