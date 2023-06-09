Eight die in Lower Chitral road accident

CHITRAL: At least eight persons were killed and seven others injured when a pickup fell into a ravine in Goshal Gol locality near Ashret in Lower Chitral on Thursday. Police officials said a family was on its way back to Domel in Lower Chitral after attending a wedding ceremony in Upper Dir when the accident happened. They said that 25 members of the family had gone to attend the wedding ceremony of their relatives in Upper Dir. They added that the vehicle fell into the gorge while negotiating a turn at Goshal Gol. The dead were identified as Rahmat Zarin, Halima Bibi, Muntazira Bibi, Abdullah, Hakim, Daim Khan, Gull Bibi and Rukhsana. Police officials said the injured were first shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Drosh from where they were taken to the district Headquarters Hospital due to their serious condition.