Two cops, guard martyred in Swat attacks

MINGORA: Unidentified gunmen martyred two policemen and a security guard of a private bank near Sabzi Mandi here on Thursday. According to police officials, two cops, identified as Umara Khan and Ashraf Ali, were performing duty when unidentified gunmen reached there and opened fire on them. The two cops and a security guard of a private bank, Musa Khan, resident of Sangota, sustained multiple bullet injuries. The cops, the officials said, embraced martyrdom on the spot while the security guard was rushed to the Saidu Sharif Hospital where he also succumbed to his injuries. After cordoning off the site, the police kicked off a search operation and detained two suspects from the area. A police official said that there were reports that three armed attackers were involved in the shootout. Meanwhile, the relatives of victim cops and security guard and local residents placed the bodies on the Saidu Sharif Road and blocked it for vehicular traffic to protest the gruesome killings. The protesters ended the protest sit-in after the officials of district administration gave an assurance that the attackers would be arrested soon. Later, the funeral prayers for the slain cops and security guard were offered at the Javed Iqbal Shaheed Police, Kabal, with state honours. Police, civil and military officials besides people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers.