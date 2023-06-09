Imran gets protective bail in lawyer murder case

Security personnel seen surrounding the vehicle carrying PTI chief upon arrival at IHC. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday approved protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the murder case of senior lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar, who was the petitioner in a high treason case against him. A two-member bench, headed by the IHC chief justice, heard the bail application. The court granted 14-day protective bail to the former premier in the murder case and ordered him to appear before the court concerned in two weeks. Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar has shot dead on Airport Road in Quetta a few days ago. Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended the stay order in the Toshakhana criminal proceedings case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan till June 14. Imran’s counsel Khwaja Haris appeared before the court and Amjad Pervez appeared on behalf of the Election Commission of Pakistan. Haris pleaded for an adjournment of the case till next week. The ECP lawyer requested the withdrawal of the court order stopping the trial court from proceeding with the case. He requested the

court to terminate the stay order. The court then extended the stay order till June 14.