Advanced techniques, treatment options discussed

Islamabad:Advanced techniques, treatment options on Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) were discussed at a seminar organised by Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH).

The seminar on Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) was held in Islamabad on Wednesday, to discuss the latest developments in the BMT field with a focus on the challenges in developing countries like Pakistan for achieving JACIE Accreditation of BMT centres. The seminar also aimed at educating doctors and nurses about the advanced techniques and treatment options in BMT, says a press release.

Dr. Lawrence Faulkner, Paediatric Haematology-Oncologist & Stem Cell Transplant Specialist from Italy and Medical Director of BMT unit at ANTH; Ali Y. Suliman from Bone Marrow Transplant & Cellular Therapy Department of USA’s St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s; and Eugenia Trigoso Arjona, Oncology and Transplants Unit, Hospital Universitario y Polytechnic LA FE. Valencia (Spain), Associate Professor, University of Valencia, Faculty of Nursing and Podiatry; and Maj Gen (R) Pervaiz Ahmed, a MBT Expert, delivered insightful lectures and led the discussions at the seminar titled “JACIE Accreditation of BMT Centres - Challenges in Developing Countries.”

The seminar proved to be a big success as a large number of people from different institutions including renowned professors, surgeons, physicians, nurses and medical students participated enthusiastically. The partakers found the seminar to be informative and expressed that they gained useful information from medical specialists’ talks. ANTH and Islamabad Medical & Dental College management including Chairman Dr. Ghulam Akbar Niazi, Managing Director Yasir Khan Niazi, Director Hospital Dr. Areej Neyazi also participated in the event.

Yasir Khan Niazi thanked the esteemed guest speakers and all participants. He said that quality is ingrained in ANTH’s DNA and the hospital is dedicated to setting up local standards and working towards obtaining international accreditation. He told that ANTH’s goal is to bridge the care gap via collaboration and synergies along with standardizing healthcare delivery. Yasir Niazi further said that, “in line with this commitment, ANTH is proud to announce that it will strive to become the first hospital in Pakistan to achieve JACIE Accreditation in BMT by 2025.”

In view of an increasing load of bone marrow and other lethal diseases in Pakistan, ANTH is determined to keep taking impactful steps to fulfil its mission of spreading awareness about prevention and enhancing clinical capabilities for treatment facilities in order to help eliminate life-threatening diseases from Pakistan, Head of Communications at ANTH Imran Ali Ghouri told journalists.