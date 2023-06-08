‘Promote cleanliness to control diseases’

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar has said that there is a need to create awareness of cleanliness among people to stop spread of diseases, stressing the hospital staff to keep wards, operation theatres and laboratories clean.

Prof Dr Al-Fareed was addressing a training programme for the nursing staff from DHQs and THQs Hospitals of the flood-affected districts held with the cooperation of World Health Organisation (WHO) at Lahore General Hospital. WHO Country Head in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala, DG Health Dr Ilyas Gondal, Prof Asif Bashir, Prof Jadaut Saleem, MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr Amina Asif, Dr Irfan Malik, Dr Abdul Aziz and a large number of health professionals were also present. Nurses from DG Khan, Rojhan, Tanusa Sharif, Kot Chutha and Jampur, also attended this training course.

The PGMI principal said that the Punjab government turned the nursing sector into a respectable profession by restoring its sanctity. He added polluted water causes diseases and there is a need to create awareness among the masses to check spread of epidemics. He said people should use boiled water, clean hands with soap and eat hygienic food. Prof Al-Fareed thanked the Punjab Health Department to arrange the training course in LGH with cooperation of World Health Organisation (WHO). WHO Country Head in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala asked the trained nurses to use the skills in their hospitals and train their staff so that the better care of patients should be ensured.