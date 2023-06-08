CII dismayed over May 9 violence

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the May 9 violence expressing the hope that law enforcement agencies and courts would ensure justice and take to task those responsible for the attacks on military installations, Jinnah House, national buildings, and historical heritage. “The tragic incidents of that day should not be overlooked and there are expectations those responsible for attacks on military installations and national buildings will be taken to task,” the CII at a meeting held on Wednesday observed. The CII observed that memorials of martyrs were openly desecrated, and significant military installations such as Jinnah House were intentionally attacked.

It called for thorough investigations and appropriate punishment for the planners and facilitators involved, aiming to prevent such incidents from recurring. The council said the international media extensively covered these incidents, while the Indian media, for several days, conveyed them in an insulting and satirical manner, subjecting Pakistan to ridicule. However, the CII noted that the entire nation, including leaders of political and religious parties, unanimously condemned these actions, it said adding that they expressed profound sadness and regret, acknowledging this as a dark chapter in Pakistan’s history. It said the nation demonstrated solidarity with fellow countrymen and unequivocally rejected the vandalism of national pride and revered symbols like military installations and martyrs’ memorials. It maintained that only the state possessed the authority to administer justice through judicial investigations, strictly prohibiting vigilante actions and the unwarranted killing of individuals and such behaviour stood in direct violation of both Shariah and the Constitution of Pakistan. The council proposed the establishment of special courts that would promptly handle cases related to such incidents as this measure would help prevent public unrest and ensure that the rule of law was upheld.

The Council of Islamic Ideology also expressed reservations regarding the recent decision made by a two-member bench of the Supreme Court in the “Jalan” drama case. The meeting believed that such decisions did not align with the principles of Shariat and was inconsistent with Article 19 of the Constitution. The council raised concerns about the definitions and applications of obscenity, sexual orientation, and tolerance in the court’s judgment. It feared that such remarks and techniques employed in the honourable judges’ decisions may contribute to an increase in obscene dramas being aired on media platforms, with detrimental effects on societal relationships. As a response, it decided to address these concerns by writing a letter to the registrar of the Supreme Court.

The council, however, commended Justice Qazi Faiz Isa for his recent judgment on women’s inheritance, which called for penalties against those who deprived sisters and wives of their rightful property. “This judgment is seen as a positive step toward upholding women’s rights, and the council suggested that an official women’s rights day be designated by the government to raise awareness about these rights within the framework of Shariah,” it said.

The CII meeting expressed its appreciation for the Federal Shariat Court’s recent decision on the Transgender Act, stating that it aligned with the recommendations put forth by the Council of Islamic Ideology. The council emphasized the importance of a plantation campaign and proposed the establishment of Quranic Gardens at the district and tehsil levels. These gardens would feature plants and trees mentioned in the Holy Quran and Holy Prophetic Hadiths. The council believed that this campaign would receive public acceptance and play a significant role in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

The meeting was attended by several esteemed members, including Malana Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Syed Zia Allah Shah Bukhari, Allama Dr Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Dr Abu Al Hasan, Muhammad Shah Al-Azhari, Dr Umair Mahmood Siddiqui, Pir Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani, Maulana Sahibzada Junaid Amin, Malakullah Bakhsh Kaliar, Justice (Rtd) Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry, Justice (Rtd) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi, Muhammad Jalaluddin Advocate, Maulana Naseem Ali Shah, Allama Dr Abdul Ghafur Rashid, and Farida Rahim. Mufti Muhammad Zubair and Allama Dr Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naimi could not attend the meeting due to foreign travel and personal reasons.