Thursday June 08, 2023
Karachi

CITY PULSE

June 08, 2023

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Atif Khan. Titled ‘Revisit’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Indus Valley Through Lens

The Sindh Culture Department is hosting a photography exhibition on the Indus Valley Civilisation. Titled ‘Indus Valley Through Lens’, the show will run at the Sambara Art Gallery until June 11. Contact 0349-1875310 for more information.