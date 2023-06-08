CITY PULSE

Revisit
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Atif Khan. Titled ‘Revisit’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
Indus Valley Through Lens
The Sindh Culture Department is hosting a photography exhibition on the Indus Valley Civilisation. Titled ‘Indus Valley Through Lens’, the show will run at the Sambara Art Gallery until June 11. Contact 0349-1875310 for more information.
KARACHI: Salim Habib University, Karachi, held its first Convocatio in its MBB Auditorium, in which degrees were...
A cyclone in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and is 1,260 kilometers south of...
Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has warned of action against the illegal increase in the price of milk in...
An online cab driver was shot dead by unknown armed suspects when he resisted a mugging attempt in Block 13-A of...
Up to 54 per cent of the villages in the province are without electricity, the Sindh Assembly was informed on...
The Children of Adam , a non-profit organization, hosted a successful fundraising dinner on Wednesday at the Chief...