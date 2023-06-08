CITY PULSE

Revisit

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Atif Khan. Titled ‘Revisit’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Indus Valley Through Lens

The Sindh Culture Department is hosting a photography exhibition on the Indus Valley Civilisation. Titled ‘Indus Valley Through Lens’, the show will run at the Sambara Art Gallery until June 11. Contact 0349-1875310 for more information.