PM briefed on Asia Cup, domestic structure

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee’s (MC) Chairman Najam Sethi Wednesday briefed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the progress being made to streamline domestic cricket structure and also updated him on the Asia Cup which Pakistan will host in September.

Sethi called on the PM to inform him about the progress made by the MC on reviving the 2014 constitution. Sethi informed the PM on efforts being made to re-establish departmental teams and make regional cricket result-oriented. The PM hoped that all the required steps will be taken to look after budding players and help them get their jobs back in departments.

Sethi also briefed the PM on the steps being taken in this regard and efforts underway to strengthen the base of domestic cricket. Our correspondent from Lahore adds: The management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) aims to discuss and finalise the new domestic cricket structure at its meeting on June 12.

The committee intends to gather important stakeholders and provide them a comprehensive overview of the proposed reforms. The key agenda points for discussion are the first class cricket framework, the National One Day Cup, the Pakistan T20 Cup, and the role of departments within the new structure. By incorporating regional teams alongside departmental teams in this year's domestic cricket structure, the PCB aims to bring a fresh approach to the system.