Don’t resist

Whenever I read the paper or watch the news, there are reports of innocent lives being lost at the hands of muggers and robbers on the streets of Karachi. These criminals operate as if they will never be caught.

In the present scenario, my sincere advice to my fellow citizens is to not react and start a confrontation with these dacoits because they are armed and it’s not worth losing one’s life over valuables as the former can never be bought back.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi