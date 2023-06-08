Road repair

A section of Sheikhpur Road, from Qaboola Bypass to Chak Jetha, has been in a rundown condition for approximately a year. Repair works were suddenly halted and the contractor revealed to local residents that funds have been halted by the district administration of Pakpattan.
The semi-repaired state of the road has become a great nuisance, leading to traffic jams and, in some cases, preventing commuters from reaching their destination. The relevant authorities need to fix this road as soon as possible.
Ahmed Azlan
Pakpattan
