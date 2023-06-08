PM directs comprehensive uplift package for KP merged districts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive development package for the uplift of merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The prime minister, in a meeting with a seven-member delegation of political leadership from the merged districts, headed by former MNA Shah Gul Afridi, assured them that he as well as the incumbent government considered the development of merged districts a national priority. The delegation members appreciated the PMLN for presenting a strategy for the merger of Fata into KP, which was later achieved through legislation. They told the prime minister that during the last four years, the previous government neglected the development of merged districts. The delegation apprised the prime minister of the issues faced by their respective constituencies, particularly water shortage in Peshawar. They also emphasised measures for promotion of trade activity in areas bordering Afghanistan. The prime minister assured them of taking steps in this regard and full implementation of the comprehensive development strategy for the merged districts.
