Report shines light on Rs956bn tax evasion in five sectors

ISLAMABAD: An IPSOS research report reveals that tax evasion of just five sectors in Pakistan stands at Rs956 billion on per annum basis. IPSOS, an international research firm, conducted tax gap research on five major sectors including real estate, tobacco, tyres and auto lubricant, pharmaceuticals and tea and came out with mind boggling figure of tax evasion of Rs956 billion on per annum basis. At a time when the country is struggling for jacking up dwindling tax to GDP ratio through improving fiscal position, the IPSOS report revealed that tax evasion of real estate stood at Rs500 billion. Special Assistant to PM and Minister of State on Reforms Ashfaque Tola addressed the launching ceremony of IPSOS report here on Wednesday.

The IPSOS report highlighted the mammoth gap in tax collection arising from illicit trade in 5 sectors of Pakistan namely Real Estate, Tobacco, Tyres & Auto Lubricants, Pharmaceuticals and Tea. The total loss being caused by these 5 sectors alone is approximately Rs956 billion to the national exchequer. As per IPSOS research, tax evasion in the real estate sector is driven by legislative gaps, poor valuation methods, under-invoicing and cash transactions. The estimates suggest that the untaxed potential in the real estate sector could range up to Rs500 billion. The report emphasizes enhanced documentation and enforcement by the regulators to curb tax evasion.

According to the report, the tobacco industry in Pakistan is one of the most heavily taxed industry in the country, hence, it is also the most lucrative to avoid taxes. Locally manufactured tax evaded cigarettes hold a significant part of the market and an estimated 38 percent of the overall cigarette market in Pakistan is composed of such brands. Smuggled cigarette brands enter the country through illegal channels, evading taxes and disregarding local regulations. The IPSOS research has found that the illicit trade in cigarettes stands at 48% of the total market. This includes 38% of locally manufactured tax evaded cigarettes and 10% of smuggled cigarettes. According to the research, 48% or around 2 billion cigarette packs are evading taxes to the tune of Rs240 billion annually. According to IPSOS report, 65% of the tyre market is met by illegal or smuggled tyres, while only 20% of the total consumption is locally manufactured and 15% is imported legally. FBR data of 2022 reveals that Rs20 billion was collected from the industry which was contributed by the documented players, having 35% share of the market. Industry experts say that 25% of the tyre import is under-invoiced, which increases the loss to government to the tune of 50 billion rupees in total.

The government collected Rs187 billion in taxes from the lubricants industry. This collection is done against the 70% of the industry as 30% of the oil is reclaimed. If the use of reclaimed oil is clamped down, then the government can add a staggering Rs56 billion to its kitty. A total of Rs106 billion is being evaded from the Tyre and Auto Lubricant Sector. The IPSOS study finds out that the pharmaceutical sector is plagued by the menace of counterfeit and smuggled drugs. The financial impact of these illicit drugs is almost Rs60-65 billion. This loss is further exacerbated by the presence of unregistered and unlicensed pharmacies along with a lack of awareness of the regulators to differentiate between legitimate and illicit drugs. The estimated amount of tax evasion in tea sector is Rs45 billion annually.

According to IPSOS report, large-scale importers meet approximately 55%-60% of the country’s tea demand, while small traders fulfil the remaining 40%-45%. The study suggests that if tax evasion of more than Rs956 billion in five sectors can be controlled, then Pakistan can cover the total cost of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). This huge amount is also enough to fully finance Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). The report also indicates that by collecting this huge amount of tax by curbing evasion through stringent enforcement, Pakistan can enhance the Federal Education Budget by 10 times. This amount is more than enough to build the Mohmand Dam. This sum of Rs956 billion can be used to construct more than 1,700 km of motorways. This amount could also be used to provide clean drinking water to all the population.