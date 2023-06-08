Tareen announces Istehkaam-e-Pakistan Party

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Sports and Tourism Awn Chaudhry and former PTI leader Jahangir Tareen. — Facebook/Jahangir Tareen

LAHORE: A new party has emerged on the country’s political scene, as Istekaam-e-Pakistan, it was officially announced here. The sources say that Jahangir Tareen formally announced the new party at a dinner at Aleem Khan’s house. The dinner was hosted in honour of Jahangir Tareen and his group, which was attended by around 100 leaders from across the country. Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Mahmood Maulvi and Jay Prakash were among those who attended. GG Jamal from erstwhile Fata, and Ajmal Wazir from KP also attended the dinner. Murad Raas, Fayyaz Chauhan, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Nauman Langriyal and Noreez Shakur from Punjab were also present among the noteworthy leaders who have joined the new group. According to sources, these political leaders expressed full confidence in Jahangir Tareen. Tareen Group sources say that Jahangir Tareen will announce his party and manifesto in a press conference today (Thursday).

Earlier, the leader of the Democrats group and former provincial minister of Punjab, Murad Raas joined the Jahangir Tareen group. Aleem Khan and Awn Chaudhry were also present during the meeting. Besides, several former members of the assembly and key political figures also announced joining the Tareen group. They included former adviser to the chief minister of Punjab on endowments and religious affairs, Rafaqat Ali Geelani, ex-MPA from Chishtian, Mumtaz Mehravi and ex-MPA from Sahiwal, Meher Irshad Kathia. From Nankana Sahib, Mian Usman Ashraf and Mianwali and Major (R) Khurram Rokhri also announced joining the Tareen party. Ex-MPA Diwan Azmat and Syed Muhammad Chishti also met Jahangir Tareen at his residence in Lahore. Abdul Aleem Khan, Ishaq Khakwani, Awn Chaudhry, Malik Nauman Langriyal, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ajmal Cheema, Ameer Haider Sanga and Shoaib Siddiqui were also present in the meetings.