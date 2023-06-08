Imran granted protective bail till 21st

A general picture of Lahore High Court's building. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan till June 21 in a case related to an alleged fraud in the sale of gifts he retained from Toshakhana. Former first lady Bushra Bibi had also filed a bail plea in this case but withdrawn her application after another bench of the LHC granted her protective bail till June 13 in all cases against her. Imran Khan appeared before the court along with his counsel Barrister Salman Safdar. The counsel argued that the NAB and FIA were already carrying out investigations in this matter. He informed the court that another case over murder charges had been filed against his client who was to appear in 11 different cases on June 8 in Islamabad. The counsel implored the court for a protective bail, which was granted till June 21.