Imran planning civil disobedience for last 10 years: Sana

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, while talking to Shazeb Khanzada during Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada kay Saath programme on Wednesday, said the PTI chairman should be asked if he was not the architect of May 9 events, then who was behind the commotion and riots enacted that day. He said that Imran Khan has been planning civil disobedience against the state for the last 10 years and asked “who freed detained accused from police stations in 2014, who was talking about hanging officers publicly and who attacked PTV?” He said had the Parliament been considered a symbol of State at that time, this day would not have come.

The interior minister said the PTI chairman formed a strategy in Zaman Park in the past year and directed attacks against the defence institutions and other state properties. “We have all the evidence against them. This person has links with anti-Pakistan foreign forces,” he further said.Rana Sana said that there were only 200 to 400 people on May 9 who were specially trained in making petrol bombs and use of slingshots in Zaman Park. “What is the indication of holding the same protest in one direction at the same time? These people only attacked defence installations.” Sanaullah said that this person used to say that his arrest would be a red line and talked about such things indirectly.

He would warn of becoming more dangerous if he was arrested.The interior minister said that the architect and mastermind of May 9 is the PTI chairman. On the basis of credible information available, he can claim with confidence that directions for the attacks were being given in the voice of Imran Khan and there are some other conversations too for which we would ask the courts to hold in-camera proceedings.Sana said that the conversation of those who attacked memorials of martyrs was extremely shameful. He said that while some people deliberately took part in the protest, some others did not even refuse from taking part in May 9 attacks. He said that there is a hell of a difference between those who protested against the state and saboteurs who conducted violence. “PTI workers and leaders attacked defence installations and this was revolt and treachery against the country.”Rana Sana said that these rioters should not be treated as political workers. He said how can those who ransacked the corps commander’s house, set it on fire, destroyed sensitive information or carried it away, be considered participants of a political demonstration. He demanded retrieving sensitive information from these saboteurs or that can be used in the neighbouring country.

Rana Sana said that these people had crossed the line and are now demanding protection in the garb of political and human rights. He said that the treatment meted out to such people who attack the state in countries that claim to be champions of human rights was beyond our thinking. Shah Mehmood Qureshi did not talk about crossing the line but instigated the people on May 9, he said.The interior minister said that completion of the investigation of the May 9 incidents will take time and action will be taken against all those involved and pledged that no one would be arrested without proof. He said the relevant authorities can consider the cases of those who are remorseful and offered apologies for participating in the May 9 riots.