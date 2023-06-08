Slain lawyer’s son lodges murder case against Imran

Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar. — Twitter @_ProFreedom

QUETTA/ ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been nominated in the murder case of senior Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar, who was shot dead by armed motorcyclists on the Airport Road in Quetta on Tuesday. A first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of the slain lawyer’s son Advocate Siraj Ahmed in Quetta, police sources said on Wednesday. The former prime minister and others have been nominated in the FIR registered at the Shahid Jamil Kakar police station under the charges of murder, Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other provisions, the sources added.

Advocate Shar was gunned down by unidentified people on three motorcycles while he was on his way to the Balochistan High Court (BHC) earlier this week. Meanwhile, the Kohsar Police Station registered an FIR for fraud and forgery against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, Shehzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari, Farah and others under sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of PPC (Pakistan Penal Code) of 1860 in Toshakhana case on Monday, June 6, 2023. The FIR has been registered on a written complaint filed by Nasimul Haq, son of Hakam Khan, resident of Shop No18, Gol Market, Jinnah Super Market, Sector F-7. At the same time, on the same date, June 6, 2023, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Legal, Islamabad wrote a letter to inform Additional Attorney General for Pakistan (AAGP) and Lahore High Court (LHC): “It is submitted that reports were sought from all police stations of Islamabad and as per report, no case has been registered against Bushra Imran Khan in Islamabad. Hence, report may be treated as NIL please”.

The complainant in the case, Nasimul Haq, gave a written statement to the Kohsar Police on the basis of which the FIR No442/23 against four main accused in addition to other possible accomplices has been registered. Nasimul Haq, in his statement, stated that he is an employee at the shop, named Art of Time, which deals with sale and purchase of expensive watches. He stated that the persons mentioned in his complaint that formed the basis of registration of the FIR had wrongfully and fraudulently, in connivance with each other, prepared fake receipts of their business letterhead, which showed false and fake receipts showing purchase of gifts such as watch, cufflinks which were “fraudulently obtained from Toshakhana”. The FIR mentioned that an independent verification of the documents was conducted which established that those receipts were fake and forged. The complainant also mentioned in his complaint that he had time and again informed the forums concerned regarding the claims of the accused about those receipts being genuine were false as the same were not issued from their shop. Those were fake, fabricated and forged receipts with no link with the shop. He claimed that the owner of the shop never purchased any of the items including watch and the cufflinks directly or through any agent, associate or employee of the shop.