AJK bank president gets best CEO award

Islamabad:President of the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Khawar Saeed has been declared the best CEO by CEO Club Pakistan, says a press release. The award was conferred to him by the Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman in a ceremony at Governor House, Lahore. More than 200 CEOs, chairmen, directors, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and policy makers from all across the country attended the event.

Khawar Saeed is currently heading the Bank of AJK. The bank is a wholly owned corporate entity of the government of AJK established in 2005. Under his leadership the bank has registered remarkable performance in all financials during the past three years (2020-22). All financial highlights of the bank indicate that the bank has been transformed fully into a stable, sound and profitable financial Institution. The bank has not only overcome the challenges of tough competition of long-established commercial banks operating in AJK, but also recorded landmark growth in profitability particularly in 2022.

The spectacular performance shows that Khawar Saeed has virtually leveraged his diversified domestic and international banking experience spanning over 35 years to transform the bank as a solid financial Institution of the state of AJK. As a result of initiatives taken in all functional areas including but not limited to strategic planning, fintech upgradation, strong human resource base and branch network. All this has given confidence to the Board and other stake holders to engage with the State Bank of Pakistan for attaining the status of a scheduled bank on a top priority basis.

The remarkable growth in all financials including an increase of profitability of 617% has been hallmark of customer focus, brand identity, innovations and employee engagement demonstrated in last three years. Home Remittances of the Bank registered spectacular rise of 435% in 2022 as compared to base year of 2019.