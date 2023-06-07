Officials suspended for torturing transgender

Four Dolphin Squad officials were suspended after registration of a case against them over torture of a transgender in Tibbi City Tuesday. The victim Masooama Ali said that she was employed at Khawaja Sara Khidmat Markaz, Gulberg and was on official duty along with a friend Kashif. Meanwhile, four Dolphin officials identified as constable Shoaib, Sabir, Zeeshan and Ali approached there. They started misbehaving with her. She introduced herself and told them that she was performing her official duty. However, the cops did not pay attention to her and started torturing her. A case was registered against the officials under different charges, including interference in government matters. SP Dolphin Squad Zohaib Hassan Ranjha has taken notice of the incident. He closed them to headquarters after suspension and issued orders of an inquiry.