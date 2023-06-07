13 die in road accidents in 24 hours

Around 13 people died, whereas 1,181 were injured in 1,142 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 587 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 594 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

PO arrested

A suspected proclaimed offender was arrested by Defence B police. The arrested suspect was identified as Abdul Qadeer. Over 15 cases had been registered against him. Police said that he was wanted for last one year. Meanwhile, Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff Cantonment Division arrested two members of a bike thieves gang. They were identified as Ali Shan and Haris. Police recovered Rs3.2 million cash, 59 bikes and a rickshaw from their custody.

Man hit to death

A 35-year-old man died in a road traffic accident in the Chuhng area Tuesday. The victim Ghulam Bilal Shami was reportedly trying to cross road when a speeding car hit him. He fell down and died on the spot. His body was moved to morgue.

In another incident, a 40-year-old woman died in an accident near Thokar Bypass Chuhng on Tuesday. The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing the road when a rashly-driven bus ran over her, resulting into her instant death. The body was shifted to the mortuary.