June 9 last date for PU admission registration

LAHORE:The students seeking admission in undergraduate programmes at Punjab University can register themselves till June, 9 2023. PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the Undergraduate entrance test would be conducted in important cities of the country. He said that the test was mandatory for undergraduate admissions in PU for which thousands of students have registered so far. He said that for admissions in Punjab University, 25 percent marks were reserved for written test while candidates can refer to www.pu.edu.pk for eligibility criteria and other details. Seven different tests will be conducted for all undergraduate programmes.

PU-E test will be for pre-engineering discipline, PU-M test for pre-medical discipline, PU-AHS test for Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences disciplines, PU-CSP test for ICS with Physics combination, PU-CSS test for ICS with Statistics discipline, PU-GS test for General Science discipline and PU-COM test for Commerce discipline will be conducted.