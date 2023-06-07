Seminary students to be given technical training

LAHORE:The Punjab government will provide training to religious seminary students in computer applications, household item repairs and spoken English. In this regard, an agreement was signed between the Industry and Commerce Department and the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department at a ceremony held at Jamia Masjid Data Darbar here Tuesday. Secretary Industry Ehsan Bhutta and Secretary Auqaf Tahir Raza Bukhari signed the agreement in the presence of Auqaf Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir. The initial phase will commence with technical training classes for 50 students from Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Hajveri Madrassa in provincial capital. Provincial minister shed light on government's groundbreaking initiative to empower students from religious schools with practical skills. This transformative programme seeks to equip students with a balanced education encompassing religious teachings and technical proficiency, ultimately enabling them to secure honourable job opportunities. Emphasising the significance of seizing this opportunity, he urged the students from seminaries to fully embrace the technical training facility to excel in all aspects of their lives.