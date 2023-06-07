SBP renews ECAI status

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday renewed the status of two credit rating agencies operating in Pakistan namely VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (VIS) and The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA) as eligible/recognised External Credit Assessment Institutions (ECAIs) till December 31, 2023. “Banks and development finance institutions using the standardised approach of Basel framework are allowed to use credit ratings assigned by VIS and PACRA for CAR calculation purposes,” SBP said in a statement.
KARACHI: Information technology can empower Pakistan's manufacturing and services sectors, enabling them to make...
KARACHI: Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday hailed a Pakistan govt decision to...
KARACHI: Philip Morris Pakistan Limited has held an event on World Environment Day 2023 at its Karachi Head Office,...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,300/tola on Tuesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers...
New York: The slowest start to dealmaking in a decade is expected to unleash further consolidation across the...
LAHORE: Almost 50 percent of Pakistan’s economy is not documented, and the way things are moving, the informal...