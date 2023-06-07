Gold declines by Rs2,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,300/tola on Tuesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs228,100/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs1,972 to stand at Rs195,559. Gold rates increased by $24 to close at $1,964/ounce in the international market. Silver rates decreased by Rs100 to close at Rs2,650/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also fell by Rs85.74 to end at Rs2,271.94.