Wednesday June 07, 2023
National

Geo News producer returns home

By Our Correspondent & News Desk
June 07, 2023


KARACHI: Geo News producer Zubair Anjum returned home late on Tuesday night, a day after he was taken away from his Model Town residence by police. Saadat Ali, brother of Zubair, confirmed that his brother had come back and was safe and sound.The Geo News producer had been picked up by police from his home late on Monday night.