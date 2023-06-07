Punjab govt challenges Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal­

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday challenged before the Lahore High Court the acquittal of Dr Yasmin Rashid by a lower court in the Lahore Corps Commander’s House attack case. The government contended that the trial court (anti-terrorism court) made the decision to acquit Dr Rashid in contradiction with the facts of the case. It said that Dr Rashid led the mob that attacked the Corps Commander’s House. A two-member bench of the LHC will hear the Punjab government plea. Previously, an anti-terrorism court had acquitted Rashid, rejecting the police request to grant her physical remand as police failed to produce any evidence against her. The perusal of record revealed that Dr Rashid is neither nominated in the first information report (FIR) nor involved through a supplementary statement, the court order read.