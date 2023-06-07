Bilawal announces Pak-Iraq Business Council

BAGHDAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced the creation of the Pak-Iraq Business Council. In a series of tweets, he said: “Encouraged our dynamic business community to solidify economic cooperation through joint ventures & investments. MoU between FPCCI & Iraqi Chamber was signed to strengthen B2B linkages.” Earlier, he wrote, “Pleased to call on Iraq’s Speaker of the Parliament Mohammed Al-Halboosi. We had wide ranging discussion on all areas of bilateral & regional cooperation & resolved to further strengthen institutional linkages bet. parliaments incl. through increased high-level exchanges.” He also paid a visit to Imam Musa Kazim’s shrine, where he prayed for the unity of Muslim world and prosperity of the country.
