Acid thrown on woman and her kids

PESHAWAR: A woman and her four children were shifted to hospital after a neighbor allegedly attacked them with acid in Yakatoot locality in the limits of the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station on Monday.It was learnt the two women clashed with each other over a petty issue after which one of them allegedly threw acid on the other. The woman and her four children sustained burn injuries and were shifted to hospital. A case was registered.
