Bidding process in Nowshera opposed

NOWSHERA: The elders of five union councils in the Nizampur area of Nowshera district on Monday opposed the bidding process for gold search in Kabul and Indus rivers.Speaking at a press conference, former nazims Shad Khan, Amin Akbar Malik Zahir, Amin Zada, Abdul Qadir, Malik Saifur Rahman and others said that Mine and Minerals Department and the district administration had initiated the bidding process for gold search in Kabul and Indus rivers in 35 kilometres area of Nizampur for the next 10 years.

They alleged that residents of five union councils of Nizampur were being deprived of their rights by awarding the contract to, what they alleged were, influential and blue-eyed people.The elders said the call deposit for bidding amount was intentionally fixed at Rs100 million and form submission fee Rs10,000 instead of Rs13 million of the first bid of Rs650 million contract to allegedly deprive the local bidders from participating in the process.

They warned of moving court and turning to the streets if the relevant authorities did not stop the bidding process forthwith.They said that awarding the contract for 10 years would incur huge losses to the provincial kitty besides hurting the interest of local residents.

The former nazims and elders demanded that the departments concerned should give jobs to the local youths.They appealed to the KP caretaker chief minister, minister for Mine and Minerals Department, chief secretary and secretary of the department to take notice of the situation.