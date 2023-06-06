Researchers to preserve remains of blue whale

Islamabad:The Pakistan Museum for Natural History (PMNH) will preserve the specimen of recently discovered 36-feet long dead Blue Whale from Balochistan, for public awareness and research. According to the PMNH, the 36-feet long lifeless Blue Whale body reached to shore on coast of Jiwani, Gwadar, Balochistan on last Friday. The concerned authorities identified it as a blue whale, one of the three whale species found in Pakistan’s waters, alongside Bryde’s whale and Arabian humpback whale.

Director General, Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Mujeeb Ur Rehman Qambrani pronounced to preserve dead specimen of Blue Whale for public awareness and research. On the request of GDA, a team of PMNH zoologists comprising on Muhammad Asif Khan, Dr. Muhammad Abbas, Dr. Shabbir Ali Aamir and Dr. Rifaqat Masroor reached onsite to inspect the dead specimen of Blue Whale to preserve its remains and skeleton. The PMNH officials are of the view that the specimen of Blue Whale will be a valuable addition to the existing collection of the natural history specimen in the museum.