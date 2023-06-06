FJMU to start MPhil, PhD in midwifery, says VC

LAHORE:Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Khalid Masud Gondal has said the university has a plan to start MPhil and PhD programmes in midwifery in near future. The VC was speaking at a training workshop on Teaching Respectful Maternity Care Faculty Development Module held by UNFPA in collaboration with the Institute of Burnet, Australia, at Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Monday.

The basic purpose of this workshop is to strengthen the capacity of midwifery faculty to teach respectful maternity care and ethical practice module learning outcomes. Principal, FJMC, Prof Noreen Akmal, Registrar, FJMU, Prof Muhammad Nadeem, Chairperson, Department of Medicine, Director, QEC, Dean, Nursing & Allied Specialties, Prof Dr Bilquis Shabbir; Dr Syed Sajjad Sarwar, Additional Registrar; Faculty and members of UNFPA, Rizwan Ul Haq and Dr Naila Yasmin attended the workshop.

Virtual training was given by Rachel Smith, Senior Midwifery Specialist, from the Institute of Burnet, Australia, and Jane Raymond from the Institute of Burnet, Australia. Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal said that the university is for the creation of knowledge and for new things. FJMU has separate male and female nursing colleges. Research is a powerful aspect of the educational experience at Fatima Jinnah Medical University, which aims to promote a research culture among its students and faculty, he said.

Registrar, Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council (PN&MC), Ms Fouzia exchanged her views with the participants on the importance of midwifery in public sector institutions. Online speaker from Institute of Bernet, Australia, Prof Rachel Smith, in her address, enlightened the audience on the importance of the midwifery programme. She feels confident that this programme will be implemented and have success in Pakistan. She also appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani government, which took the initiative to start a midwifery programme in public sector institutions.

Online speaker from Institute of Bernet, Australia, Prof Jane Raymond, in her address, thanked all the participants and UNFPA for arranging this workshop. She desired that this programme reach international standards. On this occasion, the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, FJMU has established a gallery exhibiting the display of contribution of Muslim scholars in various fields of sciences. The students of 4th year MBBS session 2021-2022 participated enthusiastically in it.