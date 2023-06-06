 
Tuesday June 06, 2023
Lahore

19 die in road accidents in 24 hours

By Our Correspondent
June 06, 2023

LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,136 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 19 people died, whereas 1,204 were injured. Out of this, 610 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.