KC hosts Pink Games torch lighting ceremony

LAHORE:Kinnaird College hosted torch lighting ceremony of forthcoming Pink Games on Monday. The first ever Pink Games will be staged at different venues of Nishtar Park Complex from June 7 to 10, 2023 under the auspices of Punjab Youth Affairs Department and DC Office.

Adviser to CM Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, several professors and a large number of students were also present on this occasion. DC Lahore Rafia Haider lit the torch of Pink Games and handed it over to Principal Kinnaird College Rukhsana David. Addressing the torch lighting ceremony Adviser to CM on Youth Affairs said that the main objective of the Pink Games it is to bring forward females towards healthy sports activities.

“We want to see our women making progress in every field. Women have an important role in the development of a society but there are very few platforms for them to express their abilities and potential,” he added.

He said around 700 female athletes from ten universities will exhibit their skills in seven games – athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, cricket, hockey and table tennis during the Pink Games. “Rs 7 lakh cash prize will be given to winners and Rs 5 lakh to runners up in hockey event. The winners and runners up of athletics and basketball will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively. The winners and runners up of archery, badminton, cricket and table tennis will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively”.