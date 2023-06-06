Governor for taking eco-friendly steps to tackle climate change

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman in his message on World Environment Day said that pollution and environmental changes, including climate change and global warming are affecting the mankind. He said that everyone in the society needs to take eco-friendly steps to meet these challenges.

Governor said that according to this year's theme of World Environment Day, it is very important to spread awareness among the people about the pollution caused by plastic. He added that the use of plastic bags should be discouraged as they are harmful to the environment. Governor said that more plantation not only makes the environment beautiful but also prevents floods, provides oxygen and reduces temperature. He said that we all have to play a role in making the planet safe from environmental pollution. Approves appointments, nominations in varsitiesGovernor as Chancellor approved various appointments and nominations of syndicate members in the universities of Punjab.

Balighur Rehman nominated three deans of different faculties of Lahore College for Women University, including Prof Dr Intesar Ahmed, Dr Muhammad Afzal and Dr Syeda Faleha Zahra Kazmi as members of the syndicate for a period of three years. He nominated Prof Dr Muhammad Afzal, Vice-Chancellor Baba Guru Nanak University, Nankana Sahib as a member of Jhang University Syndicate while Prof Dr Muhammad Alam Saeed has been nominated as Syndicate Member of University of Education for a period of three years. Governor nominated Dr Muhammad Afzal, Vice-Chancellor, Baba Guru Nanak University, Nankana Sahib as a member of the Board of Governors of National College of Business Administration and Economics, Lahore for a period of three years.He extended the additional charge of the post of Vice-Chancellor, University of Jhang in favour of Dr Nabila Rehman, Director, Institute of Punjabi & Cultural Studies at University of the Punjab, Lahore for a period of three months or till the regular appointment to the post on this post.Moreover, governor approved the names of six official and six non-official members for the Board of Governors of Quaid-i-Azam Library Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore. He also approved the appointment of Chief Secretary as the Chairperson of the Board of Governors and Irfan Ali, former Federal Secretary, as the VC.