High court moved against sealing of PTI offices

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) president for the Karachi chapter of the party on Monday filed a petition in the Sindh High Court against the sealing of their offices in the city. Akram Cheema said in the petition that police and other law enforcement agencies have sealed the PTI’s offices in Karachi without any due legal process, which is illegal and in violation of the fundamental rights of a citizen.

Cheema said the party’s head office, the Insaf House, and other district level offices have been sealed, while party officials are not being allowed to enter the office and continue their political activities. He said the party’s important documents are lying in the offices that are likely to be destroyed or misplaced during the sealing of the offices by police and other law enforcement agencies.

He requested the court to direct the provincial government to order the restoration of the PTI’s offices in the city, the unsealing of its main office situated in the PECHS area and produce the entire record of the petitioner’s office in court.